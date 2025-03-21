Femto Technologies (NASDAQ:FMTO) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Head to Head Review

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) and Femto Technologies (NASDAQ:FMTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Definitive Healthcare and Femto Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 2 7 3 0 2.08 Femto Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $5.35, indicating a potential upside of 91.76%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than Femto Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $252.20 million 1.25 -$202.39 million ($3.52) -0.79 Femto Technologies $1.02 million 1.06 -$13.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Femto Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Femto Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Definitive Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Femto Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -142.38% 1.76% 1.12% Femto Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Definitive Healthcare beats Femto Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform consists of various functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate firms, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Femto Technologies

Femto Technologies, Inc. develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

