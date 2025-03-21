Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 2.2 %

TAIT stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

