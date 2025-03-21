International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 153.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,141 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,937,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144,684 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $76.91.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

