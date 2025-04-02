Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.81 and last traded at C$7.48, with a volume of 7566198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.82.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

In related news, Director Randy David Laney purchased 9,795 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,803.21. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.