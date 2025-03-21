Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,533 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1,086.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KRO stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $908.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $423.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Kronos Worldwide news, Director Kevin B. Kramer acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $104,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,460 shares in the company, valued at $159,447.80. This trade represents a 187.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

