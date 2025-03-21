Nikki Krishnamurthy Sells 20,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,057,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

