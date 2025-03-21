Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Dominic Phillips Sells 54,134 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 54,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,572.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 638,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,651,581.20. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Dominic Phillips sold 20,801 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $1,060,226.97.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 12.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Samsara by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

