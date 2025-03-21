Brian Chesky Sells 38,461 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $4,869,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,770,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,100,230.40. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total value of $18,498,523.20.

On Friday, February 14th, Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51.

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $4,994,930.07.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $5,122,620.59.

On Monday, January 6th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $5,223,773.02.

On Monday, December 23rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $5,137,620.38.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $126.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3,643.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. MKA Charitable Fund raised its holdings in Airbnb by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. MKA Charitable Fund now owns 2,015,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,632,000 after acquiring an additional 296,153 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,587,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

