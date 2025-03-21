Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Titan International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TWI

Titan International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

Titan International stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $571.63 million, a P/E ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,609,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 388,864 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.