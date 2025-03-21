Harrow’s (HROW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.69. Harrow has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 483.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 124,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

