BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $15.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.85. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 375,890 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 591.7% during the third quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 93,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 79,884 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 102,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

