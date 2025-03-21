Royce & Associates LP Has $2.50 Million Holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 438.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,796 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 453,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OmniAb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in OmniAb by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 802,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr sold 41,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,749,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,830.36. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins purchased 125,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $295,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,762,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,784.45. This trade represents a 4.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,260 shares of company stock valued at $376,601 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OmniAb Trading Down 10.6 %

OmniAb stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.14. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 308.78% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OABI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of OmniAb from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

