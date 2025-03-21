Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 9,617 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,619. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.