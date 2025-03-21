Preformed Line Products Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $148.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $733.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $154.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.20.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLPC

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.