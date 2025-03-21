MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.81, but opened at $19.37. MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 1,307 shares.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 4.69.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

