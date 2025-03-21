Ripple USD Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (RLUSD)

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Ripple USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripple USD has a total market cap of $53.12 million and approximately $22.08 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripple USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ripple USD

Ripple USD’s total supply is 169,692,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official website is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple.

Buying and Selling Ripple USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 169,692,685.84. The last known price of Ripple USD is 1.00022241 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $22,816,059.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripple USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripple USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

