ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,742 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in ICL Group by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in ICL Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.0403 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

