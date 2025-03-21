Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 850,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $35,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NULV opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $43.39.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

