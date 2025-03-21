DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.62 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
