TD Securities Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$54.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on POW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. CIBC raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.31.

POW stock opened at C$50.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$35.83 and a 12 month high of C$50.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.16.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

