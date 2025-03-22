Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Cencora worth $22,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cencora by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cencora by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cencora by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,058,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,183,000 after purchasing an additional 189,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,249,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora stock opened at $266.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.06. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $271.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

