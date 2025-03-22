75,360 Shares in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onestream in the third quarter worth about $10,331,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Onestream in the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Onestream in the third quarter worth about $37,290,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Onestream in the third quarter worth about $3,878,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Onestream in the third quarter worth about $3,667,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Onestream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $22.50 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.68.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

