Sei Investments Co. Has $171.34 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 207,391 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $171,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,682,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,290,000 after buying an additional 166,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after purchasing an additional 381,873 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $692,701,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,439,000 after purchasing an additional 518,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

NYSE:CMG opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

