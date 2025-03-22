Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,150 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of American Superconductor worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 206,655 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,207,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 44,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $782.89 million, a P/E ratio of 283.47 and a beta of 2.45. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

