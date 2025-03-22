Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,637.50. The trade was a 13.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 20th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $650,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00.

Shares of EA opened at $144.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.65.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

