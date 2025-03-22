Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

