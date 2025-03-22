Sei Investments Co. Acquires 5,840,961 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840,961 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 5.31% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $289,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 233,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 107,750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 47,721 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $26.66 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.