Sei Investments Co. Acquires 5,840,961 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840,961 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 5.31% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $289,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 233,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 107,750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 47,721 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $26.66 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

