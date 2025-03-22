Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Eve B. Burton Sells 1,702 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $604.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $596.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.81. The stock has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.61.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.