Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Eve B. Burton Sells 1,702 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $604.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $596.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.81. The stock has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.61.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
