Vestor Capital LLC Invests $4.89 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $56.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $109.79. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Evercore ISI lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.