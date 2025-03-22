Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Laureate Education worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

