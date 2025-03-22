iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 422,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 63,821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,987,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EMXC opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

