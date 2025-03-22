Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPS Commerce worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,776.20. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.4 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.58 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.92.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.