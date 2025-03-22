Barry Ticho Sells 3,884 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $33,674.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,962 shares in the company, valued at $554,550.54. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ STOK opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.99. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

