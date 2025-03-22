Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.49% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $478,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313,682 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after acquiring an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,092,000 after acquiring an additional 433,676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

