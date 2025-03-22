80,809 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Bought by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Millstone Evans Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,298,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,377 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,802,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 925,195 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,317,000. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,723,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

