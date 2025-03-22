Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

SIVR stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

