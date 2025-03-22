Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 39,719 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,719 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

