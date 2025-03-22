Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 242,950 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 321.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,950 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Global worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 52.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,019.82. The trade was a 77.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

