Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth $9,501,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,155,000 after acquiring an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

