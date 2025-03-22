Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 47,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,264% from the previous session’s volume of 3,470 shares.The stock last traded at $33.98 and had previously closed at $33.54.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

