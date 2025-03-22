Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading Down 20.8% – Here’s Why

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) fell 20.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 167,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 144,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Barksdale Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Further Reading

