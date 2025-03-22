Insider Buying: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Insider Purchases $10,298.60 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) insider Brandi Kendall purchased 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,298.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,984.35. This trade represents a 4.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Crescent Energy Trading Down 1.8 %
Crescent Energy stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on CRGY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,749,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,831 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,785,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crescent Energy by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,261,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Crescent Energy by 78.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,783,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Energy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.