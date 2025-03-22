Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CMO Sells $60,147.36 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $60,147.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,597.46. This trade represents a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evolus Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $828.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 17,440.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

