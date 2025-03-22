Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Corpay stock on February 22nd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/22/2025.

Corpay Stock Performance

CPAY opened at $347.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.10 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Corpay by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,686,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Corpay by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,950,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,179,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.71.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

