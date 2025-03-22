Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) fell 20.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 167,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 144,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a market cap of C$13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14.
Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.
