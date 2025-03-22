Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1051 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $46.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGGZF. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

