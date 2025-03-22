Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 8.2% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $36,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.39.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $363.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

