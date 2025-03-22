Rosalind Advisors Inc. Acquires 316,428 Shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,428 shares during the quarter. Biofrontera comprises 0.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 10.48% of Biofrontera worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BFRI stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.30. Biofrontera Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

