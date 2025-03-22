American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,798,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,075 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.85% of Henry Schein worth $332,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $515,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 350,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

