Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 2.9% increase from Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EMD opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $10.33.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.