Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 2.9% increase from Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMD opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

